Xi Jinping called for China to speed up the development of its armed forces to “achieve strategic goals”.

Xi Jinping addresses a meeting of representatives of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police on the first day of China’s 14th National People’s Congress (Xinhua via AP).

The head of the Chinese government, Xi JinpingCalled “The armed forces must be brought up to global standards more rapidlyDays after warning that the country was threatened by a US-led campaign to “contain, encircle and suppress China”.

In his view, “national strategic capabilities” should be enhanced in an effort to “systematically improve the overall strength of the country”. To address strategic risks, protect strategic interests and achieve strategic objectivesG said on Wednesday.

His comments were published by the official news agency before representatives of the ceremonial parliament, which represents the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, and the People’s Armed Forces, a paramilitary force. Xinhua.

Chinese warships take part in joint naval exercises with Russia in the East China Sea (via AP/File, news service of the Russian Defense Ministry)

Xi made a series of calls Accelerating the development of self-confidence in science and technologyStrengthen strategic capabilities in emergency sectors, make industrial and supply chains more resilient, and make national reserves “capable of protecting national security.”

Also CPC General Secretary and Chairman of the Central Military Commission He asked the military to “create a solid environment for safeguarding national security” and “integrate and improve strategies and capabilities to build a strong nation with a strong military.”

After the item grew 7.1% in 2022, China will increase its defense spending by 7.2% this year, according to a government report sent during the annual session of the PNA, the country’s main annual political gathering.

The plan presented by Xi fits with a series of national strategies, such as the “Made in China 2025” campaign, which seeks to make the country a dominant power in 10 key sectors, from integrated circuits to aerospace and more. A decade campaign for civil-military integration in the economy.

Xi also noted “Achieving Objectives for Army’s Centenary by 2027”, According to some US observers, China has the ability to militarily seize self-rule TaiwanWashington’s ally.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (Europe Press/Communications/Daniel Cheng Shou-yi)



China has vaguely defined the century goals as further “informatization” and raising the military to “world class.”

Beijing’s defense budget has nearly doubled in the past decade, allowing it to maintain the world’s largest standing army at two million strong, the world’s largest navy by number of ships, and the largest missile and missile forces.Indo-Pacific Aviation.

The data comes after a year of rising tensions with Taiwan, a territory China claims sovereignty over, and Europe going through a tense moment over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

