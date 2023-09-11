September 13, 2023

Two brothers killed in Miami shooting

Winston Hale September 11, 2023 1 min read

A Miami-Dade family was later destroyed Two brothers, 16 and 19 years oldwere was murdered Shots were fired at the Southwest District building this Saturday.

have been identified as victims Alexis and Osvaldo Martinez MarquezHe died after being shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building in the area of ​​Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is searching for the shooters and Crime Stoppers of Miami and the Florida Keys have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects. crime

In the video from the security camera available to the channel Local 10 newsGunshots are heard before a red car speeds away from the scene.

A security camera captured the moment of the shooting / YouTube video capture / WPLG Local 10

The MDPD Homicide Bureau is conducting an active investigation into the incident that shocked the community.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information about the block where the two-storey house was located where the lives of the two young brothers were taken. Local media.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

See also  Mexico triggers T-MEC's ​​"suggestions" against the United States for the rules of origin of cars

