April 9, 2024

World Health Day highlighted Avianca's commitment to the well-being of vulnerable communities in Colombia

Zera Pearson April 9, 2024 2 min read

Within the framework of World Health Day, Avianca highlighted its commitment to the well-being of vulnerable communities in Colombia and other countries in the region. Between 2023 and 2024, more than 19,000 people in 11 Colombian departments received specialized medical care thanks to collaborations with social organizations such as the Colombian Civil Aviation Patrol (PAC), Alas para la Gente, Airlink and Operacion Sonrisa Colombia. These solidarity efforts were complemented by free transportation of humanitarian aid to destinations such as Guatemala, Mexico and the Dominican Republic through Avianca Cargo.

Health teams supported by Avianca and its social allies have benefited thousands of people living in vulnerable situations. The alliance with PAC, Airlink, Alas para la Gente and Operación Sonrisa has made it possible to influence communities in various departments, providing general medical, dental, ophthalmology, gynecology and pediatric care, among other services. In addition, more than 4,000 boys and girls received free and voluntary care, demonstrating the company's commitment to equitable access to health care.

Highlighted by Felipe Andres Gomez Vivas, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Relations at Avianca

Felipe Andres Gomez Vivas, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Relations at Avianca, highlighted the importance of this solidarity action and the essential role of Lifemiles Mileage Bank in supporting these social initiatives. The collaboration with Airlink has also made it possible to transport humanitarian aid free of charge to countries in need. Avianca invites its customers to contribute to these causes through mileage donations on the Lifemiles website, thus strengthening its commitment to social change and community well-being.

