With Cubacel’s new offer “Five times your balance + 25 GB + Unlimited Internet”

The Cuban telecom operator ETECSA has announced its next international promotion “Double your recharge + 25 GB, (all networks, valid for 30 days) + unlimited internet (from 12:00 am to 07:00 am, valid for 30 days).

This offer will be available from the 23rd to the 30th of June of this year.

The amount to be applied in this recharge is between 500.00 CUP to 1250.00 CUP .

Example: The customer receives an international recharge of 500 CUP, in his basic balance that he will receive 2500.00 CUP plus 25 GB (all networks valid for 30 days) + Unlimited Internet valid for 30 days.

The main balance holds the specified validity period (330 days) from the recharge received.

If the customer recharges multiple times in the promotional period, the basic balance is accumulated and retained for the specified validity period (330 days) of the recharge received.

The 25 GB unlimited internet service will be activated at the time the customer receives the recharge.

Expiry date: 25 GB bonus (all networks) and unlimited internet up to 30 days from the last recharge received.

With the bonus of this promotion 25 GB (all networks) plus unlimited internet, customers will have access to all national and international websites.

Customers who have data vouchers, bundled plans (domestic and international), and existing LTE packages and purchase this new offer will have their expiration date extended to 30 days, starting from the date they receive the recharge. with an expiration time of 23:59 hours Cuban. Customers with plans, groups or bonuses with SMS and MIN resources, It will not be extended Actual history of these treatments. For customers who apply for this offer, the priority of the discount is automatically determined as follows:



Unlimited internet bonus to From 12:00 am to 7:00 am It is valid for 30 days from the date of receiving the last top-up.

everyday bag

courier bag

Data voucher (national)

Data coupon (International-LTE)

Data voucher (international all networks)

Credit bonus (based on current rate)

Bundled Plans (International LTE)

Bundled plans (international data for all networks)

LTE data packages

Active bundled data plans for all networks

Basic balance (according to current rate)

The discount is made to ensure that the service is not interrupted

This applies to both recharge ranges: A customer can make multiple recharges, as long as they do not exceed the maximum amount set for their main account.

no. Factor Limit 1 The main account 500,000 cups 2 financial reward 500,000 cups 3 Minute bonus 8.575 (min) (514,500 sec) 4 SMS Bonus 33,375 text messages

As long as this condition is met, you will be able to recharge and you will get the amount in the main balance. If you exceed these numbers, you will not be able to continue recharging.