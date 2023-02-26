Why is it so trendy and what is bee pollen used for?

Bee pollen, which can be easily purchased at health food stores in Bogota and various cities around the country, is one of nature’s most elegant products. People associated with healthy living They use and recommend it for many things: to increase physical activity during training, and against constipation and obesity.

But does it really work? The MedlinePlus portal, affiliated with the US National Library of Medicine, acknowledges that its use is increasing. But he explains that there is no scientific evidence to support the benefits that its consumption may represent.

Highlights to the World Organization for Natural Medicines Comprehensive database (Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database) which rates effectiveness based on scientific evidence, put it in the following classification: Possibly ineffective athletic performance.

“Taking bee pollen does not appear to improve athletic performance. There is interest in using bee pollen for other purposes, but there is not enough reliable information to say whether it could be beneficial.”



Jesús Román, president of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Science, acknowledges that there are not many scientific studies that support the benefits of this product. According to the BBC Mundo portal, He explained that from a nutritional point of view, bee pollen cannot be denied its virtues.

Pollen is extracted from flowers collected by worker bees, mixed with nectar and saliva, and then packed into comb cells in the hive.

As Roman explains, “This dried pollen is a concentrate of plant pollen. This means that it can contain large amounts of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.”

Nutritionist Adriana Alvarado, of The Clinical Nutrition Center in Costa Rica and also consulted by BBC Mundo, boosts her nutritional powerhouse.

It contains 25% protein, and is low in fat and sodium. It is a source of folic acid, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, pyridoxine, which are all B complex vitamins. It also provides vitamin D, E, K, A, inositol, choline, and among the minerals it contains phosphorus and calcium. potassium, iodine, zinc, copper, magnesium, and selenium.”

To get rid of doubt if you want to consume this product, consult your trusted nutritionist.

