What is within our reach to maintain mental and physical health

he pressure Chronic is the disease of our time? Everything points to yes: we are deprived of mental and physical health, which means a reduced quality of life. But, in addition to this, science has found that it accelerates aging, which can cause it chronic diseases and shortened life expectancy. Is this because we are on autopilot?

‘We need a pause,’ says the Italian. Daniel LomeraAn internationally recognized expert in Science of well-being and quality of lifeHe is considered a “spiritual guide”. What almost no one doubts is that “our lifestyle, our behaviors, and our decisions affect our health,” for better and for worse, as Americans assert. Immaculata from Alivea Harvard Medical School scientist specializing in the study and interpretation of the biological clock, professor of epidemiology and one of the world’s leading experts in cancer genetics research.

This episode of weekly Conversations with Both, Co-Authors Kindness Biology (Editorial Diana), about medicines and health resources which, though we do not consider them to be so, are at our fingertips. No, it’s not about food and physical exercise: it may sound silly, it’s about training our “spiritual muscles” and investing in our well-being at the root of the problem.