Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays? You’d rather lose a billion dollars every week

Seventy-five years later having a chickPeople still wonder why the fastest growing fast food chain in America Closed on Sundays

“Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays?? is the question many people ask themselves in reference to this store’s three-quarters of a century tradition that they have no intention of changing.

Related news

Chick-fil-A’s reason for not being open on Sundays

your customer complaints It’s every weekend you see the building closed:

The fact that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday is too bad.

Every time I crave Chick-fil-A it’s Sunday

The official account of the restaurant on Twitter I gave an explanation:

Our restaurants are closed on Sundays to give our team members the opportunity to rest and enjoy time with their family and friends before the week starts again on Monday.

Meanwhile, on its website, the company He gave a slightly different interpretation And on a larger scale

Our founder, Trott Cathy, made the decision to close on a Sunday in 1946 when she opened her first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. After working seven days a week in 24-hour restaurants, Troitt saw the importance of closing on a Sunday so that he and his staff could customize A day to rest and worship if they want, a practice we continue today.”

Founder of the series He wrote that closing on Sunday “It’s our way of honoring God.”

Corporate responses They’re only hinting at that’s why Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundaysis a religious reason, which Trott explains in his book Eat More Chicken: Inspire more people.

Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty.

owner, deceased nowshe continued:

“My brother Ben and I closed our first restaurant the first Sunday after we opened in 1946, and my sons have committed to closing our restaurants on Sundays long after I have gone. I think God honors our decision and sets before us unexpected opportunities to do greater work for Him because of our loyalty.”

Chick-fil-A loses an estimated $1.2 billion in sales It is closed on Sundays.

But in return, Wall Street reported that Chick-fil-A has more than $10 billion in revenue for the yearfor earnings from 2,400 locations in 47 states and Washington, D.C

That same year, Kanye West chose Chick-fil-A in a song called “closed on sunday:

Closed on Sundays, you’re Chick-fil-A / Closed Sundays, you’re my Chick-fil-A. Grab the selfies, save the ‘gram / Gather your family, hold hands and pray.

This way, chick-fil-A would rather lose a billion dollars every week They open on Sunday.