Who is Christian Biefeld, the Colombian Instagram that melts for Karol G

Colombian singer Carol J The 32-year-old is making everyone on the net totally in love with her new look. A few days ago, the artist decided to abandon the light blue hair that has characterized her in recent years, and give way to red in a new stage of her life, as she said to herself on social media.

Carol J He is very popular on the Internet and has already collected more than 54 million followers from all over the world who do not lose track of his activities and tastes. And recently, Pekota posted a photoshoot of her fiery red hair, which left more than one paralyzed.

Related news

photo Carol J They are always highly commented and have many likes from their huge virtual fan base but the reaction in their latest post caught their attention. These are the words that the young Colombian and Christian Biefield have dedicated to his Instagram, known for traveling the world collecting smiles.

Commentary by Carol G and Christian. Source: instagramkarolg

He wrote “Long live red!” Christian Biefield Along with a series of emojis of hearts, flowers and fire in the last picture in it Carol J She goes out with her beauty in profile while showing off her red hair. It turns out that this young man gave up his important job in a bank in Bogota to live life and tour cities around the world.

Christian Biefield. Source: instagram byfieldtravel

In your Instagram description Christian Biefield He confirms that he has already passed through 79 countries with his Cannon camera, recording everything and living the most amazing experiences. Secret admirer Carol J He is a travel blogger who gives advice to those who want to follow in his footsteps and has also written a book. He decided to replace the high-paying corporate life with adventures in the middle of nature.