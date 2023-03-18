WhatsApp: What information does the support team collect when you contact | app | app | Mobile | Android | iOS | Play DEPOR

Did you know The WhatsApp Do you have a support team dedicated to solving the most common issues with profiles? If you have technical, privacy or security issues, or account theft, you should contact the department.

When a user contacts the WhatsApp support team, the app collects certain information about the user’s device and account. This information may include the name of the phone provider, network type, device type, available space on the device, device language, and permissions granted to WhatsApp.

It also collects information about backups, such as how often they are made and the date of the last backup. Information about the version of WhatsApp the user is using is also collected, which can be useful in troubleshooting technical issues.

In some cases, WhatsApp may also collect information about how you use the app’s features to help identify potential problems and improve your user experience.

It is important to remember that this information is only used for troubleshooting purposes and to recover your account in the event of loss or theft. You can send an email to the following address if you do not have your mobile phone at hand: @support.whatsapp.com or @in.whatsapp.com.

So you can activate two-step verification in WhatsApp from iPhone

WhatsApp allows you to improve the security of your account with several options, here we show you two-step verification so that no one else but you can access the messaging app.

First, open the WhatsApp application from your iPhone.

After that, go to the Settings section.

Once done, enter the account.

Among the available options, choose 2-Step Verification.

Later, click Enable.

You will have to enter your six-digit PIN and confirm the action.

Now, enter your email so that you can use it in case you forget your PIN.

Click on the next option.

After that, go to “Save” and that’s it, that’s it.

How to change WhatsApp call ringtone on iOS?

By following these steps, every time your contacts call you on WhatsApp, they will have a different tone compared to other apps.

From your iPhone, go to the Settings app.

Once done, tap on Section notices .

. Then head to the Messages section.

Immediately go to the tab Message notifications and active voice .

and active . Similarly, in part Group notifications He chooses voice .

He chooses . In either case, a list of all the tones available on WhatsApp will appear.

Select the option you prefer and click on the Save button, which is located in the upper right corner.

Finally, every time they call you or send you a message, it will ring with the tone you chose.

