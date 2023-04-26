April 26, 2023

WhatsApp now allows you to use the same account on multiple phones

Roger Rehbein April 26, 2023 2 min read

(CNN Spanish) – This week, WhatsApp announced a new change to the app: now you can use the same account on multiple mobiles at the same time.

“Now you can link your phone to up to three additional devices, the same way you link WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktop computers.” the company explained in its blog post on Monday.

Each mobile phone’s connection to the app is independent, and since messages, files, and calls are “end-to-end encrypted,” according to WhatsApp, there are no security risks. On the other hand, if the main device is inactive for a long period of time, the app automatically records the sessions of all other linked phones.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out this update and says it “will be available to everyone over the next few weeks.”

The application highlighted that, in addition to the advantages for individual users – who can change their phones without having to log out – this modification can be particularly useful for those who have a business and use a WhatsApp Business account: they will be able to reply to several people from different devices with the same account.

In the past year, the app has introduced three big user privacy updates: letting you leave groups silently and without notifications to other members, choosing to let your contacts know if you’re online, and blocking the ability to take screenshots. in one view messages.

