WhatsApp now allows video calls with up to 32 participants

While WhatsApp is known for offering private and secure messaging to users all over the world, more and more people are using WhatsApp as a way to communicate with voice and video calls. That’s why over the course of this year the app has launched several improvements in calls, so you can safely catch up with your loved ones, colleagues and communities.

“We’ve introduced new features that allow you to better communicate as a group on calls,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

Here are the new features:

Video calls with 32 people : As with calls, you can now have video calls on your mobile phone with up to 32 people, four times as many people as before.

: As with calls, you can now have video calls on your mobile phone with up to 32 people, four times as many people as before. Send messages or mute the participants in the call – A long press on a participant expands the video or audio feed and allows you to mute or message that person separately without leaving the call.

– A long press on a participant expands the video or audio feed and allows you to mute or message that person separately without leaving the call. Contact links: Whether you’re making a last-minute call or planning a call in advance, you can easily invite people to a conference call by sharing a call link.

Also, the app has made design changes to provide a smoother calling experience:

Colorful waveforms : Now you can easily see who is talking if their camera is disabled.

: Now you can easily see who is talking if their camera is disabled. Banner notifications during a call : Get notified when someone new joins a group call.

: Get notified when someone new joins a group call. Picture-in-picture on iOS: It is being tested in beta to be implemented next year. Thanks to the video call screen mini, you can now multitask while calling.

As always, all calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to protect people’s privacy and security.

for more details: https://www.whatsapp.com/