March 17, 2022

Whatsapp: How do you know you added me to your contacts?

Roger Rehbein March 17, 2022 2 min read

Want to know if someone added you in The WhatsApp? Unlike other social networks like Facebook, Twitter or InstagramOn The WhatsAppYou will not be notified every time a contact adds you. Fortunately, there is a trick to reversing this situation.

How do you know if someone has added me on WhatsApp?

Not knowing who added you In an application as used as The WhatsApp Maybe dangerousthat’s because you can have it Spam messages, voice notes, links, photos or videos. However, one broadcast list can make a difference.

What is a broadcast list?

Within the same application The WhatsApp There is an option to create a file “Broadcast List”a very useful tool when you want to send a message to a large number of contacts, without having to type it again and again.

How could this be the solution? You will be surprised to know that Only people who have added you to their contact list will be able to receive these messages. If someone deletes your message, it won’t appear as delivered, let alone read.

How to create a broadcast list?

  • Log in to The WhatsApp
  • Click on three points in the upper right corner and select “New Spread”
  • The application will open a screen with a file contact listchoose the desired contact and send test message.

Wait an hour and open the file Broadcast chat listTouch and hold the sent message. Next, click on the three dots and then on the option “informations”. Here you can see who Those who read the letter and those who did not receive it.

See also  WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile models | Chronicle

people who have I read that they added them to their list of communication. If you do not recognize any of these contacts, it is highly recommended prevent them and review Privacy settings.

What is the difference between a broadcast list and a WhatsApp group?

In the whatsapp groups All members can have the same connection, while in broadcast lists, the connection will be direct only between two contacts (the person who sent the message and the person who received it).

