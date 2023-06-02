“WhatsApp Companion Mode Comes to iOS Phones” | daily menu

WhatsApp implements a so-called ‘companion mode’ on iOS phones, which allows for this Link two mobile phones so that they use the same account on both devices simultaneously.

The messaging platform released this feature in November 2022, though it was initially only available to a limited number of beta testers as the feature was still in development.

Companion Mode arrived at the beginning of April on Android, so some users who have downloaded the latest app update will have access to it For this operating system, in order to use WhatsApp on two phones at the same time.

Once the account is linked to the secondary device, you can access chats and send and receive messages Without the need to keep the main “smartphone” connected to the Internet. Likewise, chat history is automatically synchronized, preserving the usual end-to-end encryption (E2EE, for short) encryption.

This method also reaches iOS devices, as verified by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp for iOS update 23.10.76 and 23.11.0.70 – launched through the TestFlight program – which can now be downloaded through the App Store.

This version indicates some changes that have been implemented, such as functionality gif autoplay, As well as an option for users to link their device to an existing account, where it will be necessary to scan a QR code, i.e. the same procedure as in Android terminals.

From WABetaInfo they point out that, as on Android phones — which sync with the iPhone is also supported, as he qualified on Twitter — there are functions not yet available, such as the ability to manage send lists and post status updates from the paired device.