Did your partner delete messages on WhatsApp? So you can find out what they said

If you realize that your partner or one of your contacts deleted messages in chats The WhatsApp and you couldn’t read it before, there is a trick to the implementation and being able to tell what they said, although it often gets thrown off when Shameful texts or flour.

The WhatsApp It is one of the Messaging apps Most popular all over the world, to which new functions have been added in recent years.

One of the latest updates is Chance Share screen while we’re in video callIssuance Voice notesAnd Block chatsamong others.

as allowed Delete sent messages When you regret or have the wrong conversations, although this option is not new, it is commonly used.

Trick to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Make sure that WhatsApp is up to date.

Inside the app, tap the three vertical dots at the top, on Android.

Tap on “Settings” and “Notifications”

Activate the option that says “Notifications with high priority”

Then select your partner’s chat to bring up the chat settings.

Verify that the “Ignore notifications” option is turned off.

Then go to the “Settings” of your smartphone.

Select “Alerts” and then “Advanced Settings”

Now go to “Notification history”

Activate the only option that appears on the screen

Now you can See messages to send you The WhatsApp and deleted, where it will still be stored in Notification logalthough it’s important to stress that it only works with text messages.

