What is the most effective physical exercise to calm anxiety, according to science?

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California found this Practicing yoga It can effectively reduce anxiety symptoms in adults. The study included a meta-analysis of 32 different studies with more than 2,000 participants.

The results revealed that people who Those who practiced yoga saw significant reductions in anxiety levels compared to those who did not participate in this practice.

Anxiety is a common mental health disorder characterized by excessive worry and fear. It can have a profound impact on an individual’s daily life, leading to difficulties Performing daily activities affects overall health. There are many treatment methods available to manage anxiety, including therapy and medications. This new study adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of yoga as an alternative or complementary treatment for anxiety.

Yoga is a mind-body practice that originated in ancient India and involves physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. Promotes relaxation and alertness, which may help relieve symptoms of anxiety. Researchers speculate that the physical movement and focused attention required in yoga may help people redirect their thoughts. Stay away from feelings of anxiety and increase your sense of calm.

Practicing yoga consists of adopting other psychological and physiological habits common in other sports. Among the first, of course, we find routine and discipline. These are necessary to break the feeling of blockage that a person with anxiety experiences.

The study also highlighted the importance of consistent yoga practice to reduce anxiety in the long term. Participants who participated in yoga regularly and for a long period of time experienced the greatest benefits. Therefore, incorporating yoga into your daily routine can lead to significant improvements in anxiety symptoms.

In conclusion, this study provides further evidence supporting the effectiveness of yoga in reducing anxiety. The findings suggest that practicing yoga regularly may be a valuable tool for people seeking to manage and alleviate symptoms of anxiety, providing a natural and accessible approach to mental health.