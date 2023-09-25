What is Adaptive Sound for iOS 17 and how to install it

This feature is enabled for 2nd generation AirPods Pro with firmware version 6A300 or later. (Image: Spanish)

Renewable operating system Manzana, iOS 17was officially launched a few days ago, and with it came new features like Adaptive Sound that promise to improve the AirPods user experience.

This new tool allows you to regulate the volume of hearing aids according to the user’s environment. It is a hybrid between Noise cancellation And Sound Oceanbecause it is used on those occasions when neither of these options is appropriate.

For example, in the office, noise-canceling headphones are often used to focus on tasks. However, when a colleague suddenly starts speaking, the only option is to remove at least one of the headphones to hear what he is saying.

With this feature activated, your headphones can detect when someone is talking, either to you or to someone else, and automatically adjust settings to let you hear the conversation. Once it detects that the conversation has ended, the headphones turn on the noise cancellation feature again.

First, to experience this feature, you need to install iOS 17 on your iPhone. Next, make sure your AirPods are connected to your phone and in use.

To continue installing iOS 17, you must follow these steps:

1. Go For composition

2. Scroll down and tap general

3. Then click system update

4. You should see a notification about it iOS 17 It is available for download and installation.

5. Touch Download and install also Install now

6. The user may be asked to enter his data password And accept terms and conditions.

7. Download and installation may take some time, depending on your Internet connection.

8. Once the update is complete, you’ll see a welcome screen and some suggestions to set up your iPhone to take advantage of the new features in iOS 17.

Once that is done, the next step is to go to Control Center And press and hold the volume section corresponding to your AirPods for a few seconds.

Next, three options will be displayed: Noise Control, Conversation Detection, and Stereo Spatial. You will need to select Noise Control and then four options will be displayed, including the Adaptive Audio function.

This option applies to AirPods Pro 2nd Generation With firmware version 6A300 or later.

Other new functions iOS17 provides for hearing aids Manzana, is to activate or deactivate the microphone during a call by pressing the long part of the AirPods or the Digital Crown on the AirPods Max. This applies to 3rd generation AirPods, 1st and 2nd generation AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max With firmware version 6A300 or later.

As for music playback, users who use SharePlay while driving will now be able to control Apple Music with everyone they are traveling with to make it easier to choose and listen to songs.

Likewise, smooth transitions were introduced to make the music never stop by lowering the volume of the final song while gradually introducing the first song.

We must remember to avoid updating internal control Department in iPhone Due to lack of space or just neglect, it carries repercussions that may seem insignificant at first, but over time they may turn into problems.

Failed to update all devices Manzana to later versions can lead to incompatibility issues between applications and services. An example of this is syncing notes or reminders ICloudwhich depends on whether the cell phone has the latest version or not internal control Department. If not updated, the user will not be able to access their notes on other devices.

Of course, one of the most important aspects is security. Manzana It performs updates to protect against vulnerabilities and threats that arise periodically.

If older versions persist, users will not be protected against malware attacks. Phishing And other types of Malware. It will not be possible to enjoy the latest developments in both software and hardware. Manzana.