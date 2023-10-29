Weather Alert: The further into the afternoon, the more rain will fall

The expected heavy rainfall has already begun to be recorded this Saturday, and is expected to intensify further as the afternoon and evening progress, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the first flash flood warning was activated for Naguabo, in effect until 6:00 p.m., and the Blanco River was expected to flood on Highways PR-31 and PR-191.

3:45 PM EDT October 28: Rivers and tributaries are seeing high water, with some rising. | Rivers and tributaries are experiencing floods, some of which are flowing at high levels. #PRwx #NaguapoPR pic.twitter.com/rVlxUJddNv – NWS San Juan (@NWSanJuan) October 28, 2023

Heavy rain was also reported in other cities in the east of the island, while showers were felt in the capital region.

“Rain shower activity with isolated thunderstorms continues to affect eastern Puerto Rico and has begun to expand to include different sectors of the island, including the south, center, and north,” the weather agency stated.

The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra postpones today’s concert The municipality of San Juan is trying to mitigate the damage after walls collapsed in the Riparto Metropolitano Blackout surprises during the “Guaraguao Security” show at Bellas Arts in Caguas How much rain has fallen in the past few hours? The government assesses the damage caused by heavy rain on Friday People trapped in their cars on flooded roads marked the largest rain emergency Historical rain record in San Juan

“Will the rain continue? Will the rainy weather continue over the weekend? The answer to both questions is affirmative. “At this time, the chance of rain is 90-100%, and activity is expected to increase later in the afternoon and evening,” she added. .

Due to the intensity of the rain recorded yesterday, Friday, a warning was issued to citizens.

“We urge the public to stay home and, if necessary, avoid flooded roads or areas. Stay tuned for updates from SNM, San Juan. Report rain impacts to your local Emergency Management Office or 9 1 1″.

Since Friday, all of Puerto Rico has been under a flash flood watch. It will be in effect until next Monday.