October 29, 2023

Weather Alert: The further into the afternoon, the more rain will fall

Phyllis Ward October 29, 2023 2 min read

The expected heavy rainfall has already begun to be recorded this Saturday, and is expected to intensify further as the afternoon and evening progress, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the first flash flood warning was activated for Naguabo, in effect until 6:00 p.m., and the Blanco River was expected to flood on Highways PR-31 and PR-191.

Heavy rain was also reported in other cities in the east of the island, while showers were felt in the capital region.

“Rain shower activity with isolated thunderstorms continues to affect eastern Puerto Rico and has begun to expand to include different sectors of the island, including the south, center, and north,” the weather agency stated.

“Will the rain continue? Will the rainy weather continue over the weekend? The answer to both questions is affirmative. “At this time, the chance of rain is 90-100%, and activity is expected to increase later in the afternoon and evening,” she added. .

Due to the intensity of the rain recorded yesterday, Friday, a warning was issued to citizens.

“We urge the public to stay home and, if necessary, avoid flooded roads or areas. Stay tuned for updates from SNM, San Juan. Report rain impacts to your local Emergency Management Office or 9 1 1″.

Since Friday, all of Puerto Rico has been under a flash flood watch. It will be in effect until next Monday.

In pictures: This is how the floods were in San Juan
Eleven the pictures
Heavy waves and rain caused chaos on the main roads in the capital.

