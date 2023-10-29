Weather Alert: The further into the afternoon, the more rain will fall

The expected heavy rainfall has already begun to be recorded this Saturday, and is expected to intensify further as the afternoon and evening progress, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the first flash flood warning was activated for Naguabo, in effect until 6:00 p.m., and the Blanco River was expected to flood on Highways PR-31 and PR-191.
3:45 PM EDT October 28: Rivers and tributaries are seeing high water, with some rising. | Rivers and tributaries are experiencing floods, some of which are flowing at high levels. #PRwx #NaguapoPR pic.twitter.com/rVlxUJddNv
– NWS San Juan (@NWSanJuan) October 28, 2023
Heavy rain was also reported in other cities in the east of the island, while showers were felt in the capital region.
“Rain shower activity with isolated thunderstorms continues to affect eastern Puerto Rico and has begun to expand to include different sectors of the island, including the south, center, and north,” the weather agency stated.
“Will the rain continue? Will the rainy weather continue over the weekend? The answer to both questions is affirmative. “At this time, the chance of rain is 90-100%, and activity is expected to increase later in the afternoon and evening,” she added. .
Due to the intensity of the rain recorded yesterday, Friday, a warning was issued to citizens.
“We urge the public to stay home and, if necessary, avoid flooded roads or areas. Stay tuned for updates from SNM, San Juan. Report rain impacts to your local Emergency Management Office or 9 1 1″.
Since Friday, all of Puerto Rico has been under a flash flood watch. It will be in effect until next Monday.
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
More Stories
They denounce the killing of a young Cuban in Las Tunas
How to make rice flour at home easily and its uses
The Puno Public Prosecutor’s Office has archived the investigation into Evo Morales | Evo Morales | Public Ministry | | Policy