October 29, 2023

PLD announces candidates in Valverde, Espaillat and La Vega | Momento.net

Phyllis Ward October 29, 2023 2 min read

Santo Dom Ingo: The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) presidential candidate, Abel Martinez, is leading the announcement of candidates for congressional and municipal offices this weekend.

Likewise, the PLD’s National Electoral Commission completes the process of selecting its candidates “in compliance with electoral laws and the decisions of the Central Electoral Council.”

Abel announces his candidates for mayor

This Saturday, starting at 4 pm at the Tracy Club Court in the Las Trecintas sector of Mau, Valverde, Martinez will swear in the selected candidates for the offices of Mayor of Mau, Esperanza and Laguna Salada, as well as the nomination to the Senate. From the Northwestern Governorate.

Valverde Senate candidate Angela Pozo will be sworn in alongside mayoral candidates Tabare Rodriguez, Tobias Rodriguez of Esperanza and Wilkin Martinez of Laguna Salada.

The PLD said in a press document that Martinez will be on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the announcement ceremony of Pedro Fernandez, candidate for mayor of Moca, municipality of the capital of Espaillat province, in the Inner Hall of San Sebastian. The club.

At four o’clock there will be the announcement of Johnny Motors, senatorial candidate for La Vega and mayoral candidates Ignacio Cespedes de Jima, Pascal Nuñez, La Vega, Chito Gomez, Constanza, and Joselito Abreu, Jarabacoa.

Nominations from abroad

The PLD’s National Electoral Commission said it will select MP candidates from abroad through the remote voting method in accordance with Resolution 30-2023 of the Central Electoral Council.

“The delegate assemblies in the three foreign electoral districts will be held from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm for Electoral Districts No. 1 and 2 (Dominican Republic time) and from 3:00 pm to 11:00 am: 00 pm for Election District No. 3 (Madrid time, Spain) on Saturday, October 28.

See also  Palmerola will open with the main works still in the construction phase

He stated that he would meet at the PLD’s national headquarters, Reynaldo Parade Pérez, where the technological equipment that obtains the votes of the PLD’s delegates abroad, who are the chairs of the main committees and members of the intermediate committees, has been installed.

As with personal delegate assemblies held in national territories, district assemblies in the PLD will have the supervision of the Central Electoral Council.

n/am





