Watch here today a live broadcast of the first history match of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

Watch the live match between Guatemala against French Guiana, which will meet today in the first day of Group D of League B of the CONCACAF Nations League. Find out the schedule, lineups and TV channel to watch it live.

Guatemala against French Guiana They will face each other on Thursday, June 2, as part of the first day of Group D of League B, the “Second Division” of CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23. Small teams have been on the rise since the arrival of Luis Fernando Tena, while South America has a squad full of players who play in France.

The meeting took place between Guatemala and French Guiana Today, Thursday, May 2,Starts from 4 pm At Georges Chaumet Stadium in Caen. You can see LIVE and DIRECT settings in Tiggo Sports s ViX (It will be broadcast throughout Central America.)

The match between Guatemala and French Guiana for the League of Nations can be seen in the United Statesfrom Los Angeles (California) on the West Coast to New York or Florida (Miami) on the East Coast, also passing through Houston (Texas) and other states and cities in the country, through Fix s Paramount +.

French Guiana has achieved some growth at the last minute. They managed to stay in League B and reach the 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers (in what would have been their second participation, after 2017) even though they fell on penalties to Trinidad and Tobago. A little over a week ago they played friendly against surinameWhich they won 3-1.

Ago Luis Fernando Tina Holding the position of coach, La Bicolor has not lost a match: They won three (1-0 for Cuba, 2-1 for Haiti and 4-0 for El Salvador) and one tied (0-0 against Mexico). In the first edition of the League of Nations They were supposed to have started in League C Because of the FIFA penalty, from which they got out very easily (perfect score and undefeated fence) to reach the B League. Will you keep them in League A next year?

The teams from Guatemala and French Guiana have never met. In fact, the Caribbean has faced its Central American rivals only twice: Honduras and Costa Rica, with two defeats and in Group A at the 2017 Gold Cup.