Valdepeñas' Plaza de España is hosting the CSIC science fair this weekend

On Friday and Saturday in Valdepeñas, Plaza España hosts a science fair as part of the awareness program “Science takes us to the streets”. The Science City initiative, promoted by the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), with the support of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, in collaboration with the Valdepeñas City Council.

This exhibition was visited by Deputy Mayor of Culture, Vanessa Erla, which received third-year ESO groups from different educational centers on Friday morning, and which will be open to the general public on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Irla said: “I believe that these initiatives are necessary, and the support of the city council is complete, because we need this scientific education and culture in our society,” noting that “it is very important that we start with the young, because in the end behind science and from these developments is the progress of our society and improving the quality of life.” Citizens.

“We are bringing this City of Science here in a symbolic way because Valdepeñas has belonged to our great network of municipalities since 2013, one of the first to join the network,” added Bora Fernández, Vice President of Science Culture at CSIC, and here “they can choose the topics of interest to citizens.” “More than others among a huge range of activities, because the breadth of the CSIC, which is fifteen thousand people dedicated to general science in Spain, allows us to bring scientific knowledge closer together.”

On Friday the 19th, the Science Fair is open in Plaza España from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. An outdoor day with scientific experiments and proposals for all groups. On Saturday the 20th, from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm, you can also visit the exhibition and participate in various workshops. For example, you can learn to taste chocolate with the five senses in the workshop “Chocolate, a healthy pleasure with conditions”, carried out by the Institute of Food and Nutrition Science and Technology of CSIC; At the “Seed Banking” pavilion, at CSIC’s Center for Plant Genetic Resources and Sustainable Agriculture, how to preserve seeds and their importance for food is demonstrated.

On the other hand, in “Climate Change: Causes and Effects”, from the National Museum of Natural Sciences of the CSIC, experiments are carried out on ocean acidification and on alternative energies, such as the one that allows us to light an LED lamp using two lemons; The “Tourism through Magnetism” program from the Institute of Geosciences (CSIC-UCM) invites you to make a floating compass to create magnetic fields or reconstruct the map of Pangea; In “Attention: Ultra-Processed” from the CSIC Fat Institute he explains how foods are classified and will talk about healthy nutrition; “Play a Game!”, from the Mathematical Sciences Institute (CSIC, UAM-UC3M-UCM), reveals mathematical concepts that can help us with everyday tasks such as distributing candy in a fair and equitable way.

This science fair is the culmination of more than a dozen activities presented by Valdepeñas from April 15 to 20 through “Science Takes Us to the Streets”, an initiative in which about ten CSIC scientists, coming from six research centers, participated in various activities related to In the world of science, it covered topics such as wine, biology, food, physics, mathematics, botany, etc.