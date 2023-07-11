UV student organizes research camp in Israel – Universo – UV News System

Ana Cristina Trujillo-Durán will work on the topic of bacteria strains coli which produces its biomass from carbon dioxide 2

It will be at the Weizmann Institute of Science during the month of July

10/07/2023, Orizaba, Ver.- Ana Cristina Trujillo Duran, second-term student in the Biotechnology Engineering Education Program at the University of Veracruzana (UV), Orizaba-Córdoba Region, is staying as part of the 54th International Science Camp in Israel.

Said’s residency—which runs from July 4-27—was made possible by one of four scholarships awarded nationwide by the Weizmann Institute of Science. “I won this scholarship for a research stay at one of the best institutes for the practice of science in that country; in total we will be 80 students from all over the world,” Trujillo Duran commented in an interview.

It is worth noting that the participants in this camp will carry out research projects with their colleagues from 14 countries dealing with various topics.

The UV student will work with strains of bacteria coli whose biomass is produced from carbon dioxide (CO2), in joint research with two students from Germany.

In this regard, Trujillo-Durán explained that among the requirements to be selected by the Weizmann Institute of Science is that applicants meet an evaluation committee to learn about academic experience, activities they have undertaken, interests and intent of projects for investigation.

The residency includes three weeks in the lab, as well as trips to different parts of Israel to learn about their culture and build a holistic experience during their stay.

“I am very excited to meet young people from all over the world and I appreciate diversity. In the future I want to become an international level researcher and this opportunity will help me develop in that environment. He stressed that I love neuroscience and I want to learn how to work in a world class laboratory and gain the most Possible from experience and continue to search for residence in the country and abroad.

He confirmed that this would be his first international camp in person; However, he said he already has experiences and approaches with global research, but approx.

The student was recently recognized as one of the top 50 students nationwide by the STEM+ movement, a global trend promoting science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, for its English acronym) education.

Regarding her academic training, she stated that she is proud to be part of the UV and the Faculty of Chemical Sciences of the Orizaba-Córdoba Region.

“Initially I was looking forward to studying medicine and was accepted to a university in Monterrey, but I changed my mind: I want to become a neuroscientist, I realized that I am very interested in research and biotechnology. I consider the training in UV to be very good, and the college met my expectations and I am very happy to have taken this resolution,” she stated.

Finally, urge university students to connect with academics and teachers to learn about accommodation options or research activities, to prepare and learn other languages ​​such as English, which is essential when seeking to participate in calls of this kind.