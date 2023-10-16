USCIS Releases New Procedures for Submitting Asylum Applications in the United States

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently released new rules regarding political asylum cases in the United States.

These signs indicate petitions filed by persons whose removal proceedings have been dismissed or annulled. These cases are handled by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

Official site USCIS He also says that there has been a change in practice since October 16. For example, if EOIR has denied or canceled your removal proceedings and you choose to file an asylum claim, you must do the following. It is necessary to submit the current version of Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, with a USCIS secure location. Don’t forget that in this case your place of residence will have jurisdiction.

Providing evidence

Another example would be if you had an asylum application pending when the EOIR was rejected or your removal proceedings were cancelled. Here, USCIS recommends that you include in your submission any additional or updated information related to your asylum application.

It is important that you present evidence that demonstrates the following aspects. First, the EOIR dismissed or canceled your removal proceedings, i.e. a copy of the dismissal or cancellation order. Another is that Form I-589 was pending with EOIR when your removal proceedings were denied or canceled.

USCIS will issue a Notice of Receipt with the original filing date of your Form I-589. If you pay it before the date the EOIR is rejected or cancels your removal proceedings.

USCIS will use that date as the deadline for submitting the application. This default counts towards eligibility for work authorization based on a pending asylum application.