Universities announce the cancellation of classes

Storm Fiona has already started canceling classes at several colleges. At the University of Puerto Rico, study and administrative work were canceled Saturday. In addition, depending on the progress and results of the storm, the foundation expects to extend the holiday to next Monday.

“We are interested in the path of the atmospheric phenomenon Fiona due to its close passage through the island. It is important to be aware of any information about the possible academic and administrative recess for next Monday due to the changes we are observing. Louis A Ferraohead of the UPR, on the social networks of the country’s main university institution.

Meanwhile, Ponce University of Health Sciences has already announced the cancellation of classes and administrative assignments for next Monday, September 19, both at its main campus in Ponce and at its center in San Juan.

Through written statements, the institution asked its university community to pay attention to social networks for updated information. It has also been reported that clinical rotation students will receive information from their principals.

The American University had an academic and administrative leave today, Saturday. new day He learned that it will be tomorrow when the institution determines whether to resume operations on Monday or not.

For its part, the University of the Sacred Heart (USC) has already announced that there will be an academic and administrative holiday on Monday.

“The University will remain informed of upcoming official releases and events on the island, to inform you of the plan to follow on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Stay tuned to your emails, phone box, text messages and social networks. Institutions for updates,” the USC notified on its official website. .

Meanwhile, Ana G. Mendes University has issued an administrative suspension as of noon on Friday. Yesterday’s and today’s lessons were offered remotely. This institution has asked its university community to pay attention to their email and text newsletters, as well as their social networks for updated information.

Meanwhile, Universidad Carlos Albizu (UCA) activated its institutional emergency plan from Thursday, and ordered an institutional closure effective Friday at 1:30 p.m.

“The resumption of work will be reported once the emergency is over and the corresponding operational evaluation is made,” the official said. Dr. Nelson SotoPresident of the UCA.