September 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rosalía has become a spokeswoman for a famous perfume

Rosalía has become a spokeswoman for a famous perfume

Phyllis Ward September 18, 2022 1 min read

Spanish singer Rosalia has emerged in recent months as one of the pop stars. Now, she will be revealed as the new face of “La vie est belle” perfume by French luxury brand Lancôme.

Despite the fact that translator Bizcochito was responsible for sharing the news with her fans, the brand also released a statement expressing its happiness to collaborate with the artist, highlighting her talent.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with @rosalia.vt for our iconic fragrance ‘La vie est belle’. Life is what you make of it, make it as beautiful as Rosalía,” the cosmetic brand expressed.

“Rosalia does it differently. He is not someone who sticks to a template, his brand as an artist is completely unique in his enthusiasm, spirit, style and deep love for his culture. Rosalia is building her own unique life, and it is truly beautiful.”

Rosalía joins a host of stars that have distinguished her, such as veteran actress Julia Roberts, who was the first ambassador for this fragrance that features notes of iris, spun sugar and vanilla. Similarly, the music producer also meets other celebrities such as “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, and “Euphoria” star, Zendaya.

See also  Federal prosecutor alleges possible violation of gag order in case against Jared Wanda Vazquez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Universities announce the cancellation of classes

September 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

These are the canceled flights due to the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona

September 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Abenader: “I will continue to talk about Haiti because of its costs and threats”

September 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

The conference analyzes health and well-being as two generators of development

September 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Ah, but if it were the other way around”

September 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Rosalía has become a spokeswoman for a famous perfume

September 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Anuel: ‘This year they tried to destroy my career’

September 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon