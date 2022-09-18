Rosalía has become a spokeswoman for a famous perfume

Spanish singer Rosalia has emerged in recent months as one of the pop stars. Now, she will be revealed as the new face of “La vie est belle” perfume by French luxury brand Lancôme.

Despite the fact that translator Bizcochito was responsible for sharing the news with her fans, the brand also released a statement expressing its happiness to collaborate with the artist, highlighting her talent.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with @rosalia.vt for our iconic fragrance ‘La vie est belle’. Life is what you make of it, make it as beautiful as Rosalía,” the cosmetic brand expressed.

“Rosalia does it differently. He is not someone who sticks to a template, his brand as an artist is completely unique in his enthusiasm, spirit, style and deep love for his culture. Rosalia is building her own unique life, and it is truly beautiful.”

Rosalía joins a host of stars that have distinguished her, such as veteran actress Julia Roberts, who was the first ambassador for this fragrance that features notes of iris, spun sugar and vanilla. Similarly, the music producer also meets other celebrities such as “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, and “Euphoria” star, Zendaya.