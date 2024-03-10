United plane makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

San Francisco. A United Airlines plane bound for Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulic problem. In the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

United Airlines said in a statement that the plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m., and none of the 110 passengers on board were injured.

Nicholas Prange, spokesman for the Los Angeles City Fire Department, explained that fire trucks at the airport are not necessary.

A United plane slides off the runway in Houston

The airline said passengers can fly to Mexico on another plane expected to depart later on Friday.

The Airbus A320 has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes, United said.

He added: “Preliminary information shows that there was only one problem in one system on this plane.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate the emergency landing on Friday.

The emergency landing on Friday at Los Angeles Airport came hours after they had to evacuate passengers from another United Airlines flight after the plane skidded off the runway and became stuck in the grass in Houston, Texas. United Airlines said in a statement that there were no injuries among the 160 passengers and six crew members.

A video posted on social media, taken after landing in Houston, showed the plane leaning to one side with one of its wings approaching the ground.

On Thursday, another United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Los Angeles. The plane was headed to Japan and lost a wheel while taking off from San Francisco. There were no injuries.

A video clip showed how the plane lost one of the six tires on the left main landing gear seconds after take-off. The tire landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it struck a car and broke the back window before hitting a fence and coming to rest in an adjacent parking lot.

Earlier in the week, a United plane flying from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced to turn back on Monday after one of the plane's engines caught fire. Many of the 167 passengers on board the Boeing 737 recorded videos in which a line of flames can be seen emerging from the engine. There were no injuries.