October 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

United overtakes American as the world’s largest airline

October 5, 2023

With more seat miles available since March

t| New York | October 4, 2023
United will become the world’s largest airline by 2023, replacing the American airline that had reigned for years. United has had the most available seat miles (ASM) since March and has remained in that position all year.

According to Cirium data, United beats American by an average flight length of 26.2%, with planes getting 2.2% more seats per flight.

United has taken on several planes, most of them widebody, so each flight has increased by a fifth since 2019. Before it had just 110 seats, now it has 131, and their distance has increased by 8%, Simple Flying reported. .

As mentioned reportor.usUnited’s financial results for the second quarter of the year were positive, reaching 2019 levels, the airline reported. The company noted that it has grown in capacity and increased international margins. (United grows capacity and increases international margins.)

United announced at the time that it had achieved a 17.5% increase in capacity and a 17.1% increase in total operating income compared to the second quarter of 2022. And in international capacity it grew by 27%.

