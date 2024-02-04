UNED celebrates “Girls and Science Day” with an exhibition about astronomers

The UNED-affiliated Center in Pontevedra celebrates the Day of Girls and Science with the opening of the “AstronomAs” exhibition, promoted by Professor Josefina Lingling and coordinated by the Head of the Department of University Guidance and Cultural Activities, Rafael Cotillo Pazos, which will be available to the general public starting Monday, February 5 at the entrance to the Center. University of Monte Borrero.

Although Girls and Science Day is celebrated on February 11, UNED will make this exhibition available to the public starting Monday, which focuses on women who have dedicated their nights and days to studying astronomy. Its digital version, available at www.astronomas.org, includes nearly 300 astronomers who work or have worked in one or more of the fourteen disciplines in which the exhibition is organized, and includes the most diverse ethnic dialects. Occupational category or functional diversity.

In addition to information on each of the astronomers, it is supplemented with various materials including the context of astronomy with other sciences, its relationship to culture (cinema, literature, art, etc.), downloadable educational brochures, interactive games, and podcasts. And videos. All this is accompanied by an original soundtrack composed by a young astrophysicist and musical talent. It also has a physical edition of 16 explanatory panels available in Spanish, Galician and Catalan.