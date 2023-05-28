Under the sunshine, Yanette Garcia glows with an iconic glossy body

Summer already has a protagonist that is Yannette Garcia who in recent weeks has not ceased to create a sensation on social networks, showing off all the trends that will be all the rage for the coming months; Among her fashion chairs stand out the most elegant, colorful and feminine swimwear, but also other outfits in which she has been crowned the most beautiful Mexican and goddess of OnlyFans.

This Sunday morning Yannette Garcia Share a new clip on Instagram that he put up with under the sun And with the most iconic poses to accentuate both her look and feel shine They are the main protagonists, thanks to their iconography fitted bodysuit. In this way, the famous woman became the sensation of the day, and her more than 14.8 million followers did not hesitate to show it and fill her with praise.

PHOTOS: The former climate girl is crowned the most beautiful

To bring back the summer, choose Model A A bodysuit full of glitterIt is unlike sunbeams that stand out like never before so that all eyes are drawn to the actress; The best part is that the design is also perfect for wearing as a beach swimwear thanks to not only the slim fit, but also the high waist to create a mile-long leg effect and the round neckline is accompanied by wide straps. Show your arms.

Under the sun, that’s how he got hooked on Instagram. (Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia)

The design is perfect for any occasion and has been shown by the model and fitness star who has joined the trend shine to revamp the metallic style seen in recent months; while for color, Yannette Garcia Chose the perfect silver to highlight a Tanning process It was complemented at the back by semi-transparent leaves, as well as a neckline Deep uplifting look.

To complete her Sunday outfit, the model combined a glitter bodysuit with two of sandal stilettos; In black it gives a more elegant style to the image; However, to achieve the above, black is essential and as a rhinestone brooch decoration to blend with the rest of the look. in this way, Yannette Garcia It caused a stir on the network and its fans didn’t hesitate to shower it with compliments.

Some of the comments in his post were “beautiful”, “queen”, “beautiful”, “most beautiful”, “angel” and “you are a work of art”.