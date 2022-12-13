UCLM’s School of Legal and Social Sciences will host a conference on insurance that will influence electric scooters

Next Friday, December 16, the Faculty of Legal and Social Sciences of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) on the Toledo campus will host an insurance event that will affect coverage of electric scooters, one of the most widespread methods of personal mobility vehicles purportedly.

The new challenges of the insurance sector, affecting the coverage of electric scooters, will be the focus of a specialization conference to be held on December 16 in Toledo by the Commercial Law Department of the Faculty of Legal and Social Sciences of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) in collaboration with the Regional Council of Associations of Insurance Brokers of Castilla-La Mancha and the Toledo Insurance Brokers Association. The aim of the initiative is to “provide the student body with the knowledge and job possibilities that open up in the field of insurance and brokerage as a future career,” they noted from the organization.

The opening of the conference, which will be held at the Faculty of Legal and Social Sciences of Toledo, will be carried out by Dean José Alberto Sanz Diaz Palacios, President of the Regional Council of Insurance Brokers Associations of Castile-La Mancha and José Erza, Academic Director of the Conference and President of the Commercial Area María Cristina Escribano Gamer.

The meeting, which will include professors and professionals from the sector, will include presentations on the practical aspects of insurance distribution, protection of insurance consumers, or the legal system of insurance distribution, and will include a round table on the so-called “new mobility”, where electric scooters stand out for their ease of use and low consumption, in addition to other personal mobility vehicles.

Those interested in registering for the conference (which includes recognition of half credit) can register through Thursday, December 15, on the course’s web platform.