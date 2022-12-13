Superman movement for men over 40

Does your body look like old furniture? Are you bent? The older you get, the more neglected your spine becomes, and ultimately, your quality of life tends to be. So you have to do exercises to counter this problem.

Fortunately, you don’t necessarily need complicated procedures to do this. Exercises like this Superman are not hard to do. And the Superman stand opens the thoracic spine. Improper posture, especially forward bending of the spine, can lead to muscle imbalances in the front of the body, especially the muscles of the chest, neck and back muscles. A condition called upper transit syndrome, which can present as pain in the back of the neck and in the spine between the shoulder blades, can occur in the absence of good postural hygiene. (The best exercises to relieve back pain).

Doing Superman twice a week (2 sets of 10 reps) will go a long way toward counteracting your poor posture. The exercise is also a valuable bodyweight back movement, giving you a chance to balance out the quick, push-up based exercises you turn to when you’re in a pinch.

How to do the Superman exercise

Lie on your stomach on a firm, flat surface with your arms extended in front of you and your legs extended behind you.

Squeeze your buttocks, lift your legs a few inches off the ground, tighten your back muscles, and lift your arms a few inches off the ground, as if you were flying like Superman.

Hold for 5 seconds. Repeat 10 times.

Best Superman Hold Training Tips



Keep your head in line with the rest of your body. There is no need to “look” ahead. Your nose should point to the floor.

Engage your core, glutes, and back muscles before even thinking about lifting your legs and torso off the floor.

Do not forget to breathe during this movement. Breathe before exercising. Exhale slowly as you perform the movement. repeats.

Helpful hint for Superman practice

You should try to keep your navel and hips off the floor while resting (applying maximum pressure) on your lower abdomen. (The 25 best core exercises for your abs.)