UASD Educational Sciences dedicates a classroom in the name of teacher Angela Florencio – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

El Nuevo Diario, Santo Domingo.- The Faculty of Educational Sciences (FCE), Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), has named its 109th classroom in the Eugenio María de Hostos building, in the name of teacher Angela Florencio, coach of many students. Generations of teachers, during an event held as part of the celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of the founding of that academic unit.

The Vice Rector for Research and Graduate Studies, Teacher Radhames Silverio, led the activity together with the Dean of the College, Teacher Juana Encarnacion.

Teacher Encarnacion said: “We should appreciate our academics in life, because it is a way to say thank you for everything they have taught us. Thank you for the doors you have opened for so many students. May God grant you good health to have many years to come.”

For her part, Honorable Florencio thanked UASD and the authorities of the College of Educational Sciences, to which I devoted 53 years of teaching work, and my only interest was providing education to people all over the country.

Florencio began her work as a teacher in the College of Humanities and then moved to the College of Education, where she works as a teacher for graduate and master’s studies.

During the event, Florencio received a bouquet of yellow flowers from the Academic Alliance Movement and words of praise from students and classmates of the Class of 1973.

In addition to those mentioned, the activity was attended by the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, Professor Pascual Leocadio; Chairman of the College Board of Directors, Dr. Carlos Mayobanix Cabral; Director of Communications at the Dominican Mortgage Bank (BHD), Josefina Navarro, and members of the honoree’s family.

