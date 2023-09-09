These are five foods that will make us happier because they increase serotonin

more Serotonin This can translate into an improvement in our mood, which is known as the happiness hormone. To rest wellexpose ourselves to sun, Limit consumption of stimulant drinks And performance Physical exercise These are some actions that will raise your levels, and thus grow your level Feeling comfortable.

With food we also find another way to do this Increased serotonin levels From our bodies, which will positively affect our mood. we will see 5 very interesting options to add to our diet:









1. Banana

One of the most consumed fruits in Spain is also one of those that can make us happier, because it is rich in them Tryptophanwhich It will help release serotonin in the bodyWhich leads to an improvement in our mood. Bananas are also a source of carbohydrates and provide us with vitamin C and B6.

2. Walnut

Walnuts are a very interesting nut for heart health. In addition, they are rich in minerals and a good handful of them will provide us with about 20 grams of protein. Among its many benefits we find this Promotes serotonin productionThis is thanks to its Omega 3 content.

3 eggs

It is one of the most nutritious foods we can find, because… It provides us with vitamins A, B, D, E, Beside Calcium, selenium and iodine And a good amount of Proteins. In addition, like bananas, they are rich in tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin in the body.

4. Chocolate

It is known that A Natural antidepressantsIn addition to its wonderful flavour, some studies have concluded that dark chocolate can help improve mood. Reducing anxiety and stress levels.

5. Blue fish

Blue fish is a source Omega 3so they will stimulate Serotonin production in our bodies. In addition, we find other benefits for our health, such as reducing the chances of developing diseases such as Alzheimer’s or diabetes.

On the other hand, there are some factors that can cause Serotonin levels decrease They live a sedentary life, and are little exposed to sunlight or to some traumatic events. – Lack of the happiness hormone It will negatively affect different aspects of our lives, such as sleep, memory or concentration.In addition to its association with some mental illnesses. The most advisable thing if we think that our serotonin levels are low and it affects us in our daily life is to go to the specialist.