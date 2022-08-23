Two killed in shooting in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

One dead, two injured in shooting in Atlanta 1:07

(CNN) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in midtown Atlanta, police said in a news release.

A female suspect is in custody after two shootings Monday afternoon, police said.

“The suspect was placed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.” Police said on Twitter.

Police initially responded to West Peachtree Street around 1:45 a.m. ET for a report that someone had been shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims died and the second was transported to a hospital for treatment,” officials said in the statement.

Then officers got a call about a person shot on Peachtree Street. Atlanta police said the latest shooting happened at 2:15 p.m.

Police said the condition of the injured is unknown.

Police officials said it was “unclear what led to the shootings” and were continuing to piece together “the connection between the locations.”

Police are working to determine if the victims were attacked by the suspect or if one of the victims was shot at random, officials said.