August 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Two killed in shooting in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

Two killed in shooting in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

Winston Hale August 23, 2022 1 min read
One dead, two injured in shooting in Atlanta 1:07

(CNN) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in midtown Atlanta, police said in a news release.

A female suspect is in custody after two shootings Monday afternoon, police said.

“The suspect was placed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.” Police said on Twitter.

Police initially responded to West Peachtree Street around 1:45 a.m. ET for a report that someone had been shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims died and the second was transported to a hospital for treatment,” officials said in the statement.

Then officers got a call about a person shot on Peachtree Street. Atlanta police said the latest shooting happened at 2:15 p.m.

Police said the condition of the injured is unknown.

Police officials said it was “unclear what led to the shootings” and were continuing to piece together “the connection between the locations.”

Police are working to determine if the victims were attacked by the suspect or if one of the victims was shot at random, officials said.

See also  'Cubans in Miami are disabled, begging others' says 'El Medico de la Salsa'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Mexico City, a paradise for American workers, not locals

August 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Florida government is making it clear in the face of criticism of its plan that Cuban immigrants will not be sent to another state

August 22, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Men disguised as police have robbed a family arriving from the United States through Chibao Airport

August 21, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

New images of Jupiter shed light on its ‘inner life’

August 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Two killed in shooting in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

August 23, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

IPN National School of Biological Sciences is down; Accuse manager diversion resource

August 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Luis Diaz and Liverpool lose to Manchester United in the English Premier League – International Soccer – Sports

August 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis