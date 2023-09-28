Trump hints at Republican candidates they want to be part of government: “They’re all looking for jobs”

Donald Trump participates in the Republican debate parallel event. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Principal Candidate Republican nomination for that 2024 Presidential ElectionDuring a campaign event this Wednesday, he suggested that the rest of the front-runners were only looking for jobs as government officials.

“Everyone is looking for work. They will do anything … they want to be secretary of something, even vice president. Do you see any vice presidents in the group? “I don’t think so,” Trump told a group of workers from an auto parts factory Michigan.

The former president’s words were addressed to the remaining candidates for the Republican nomination for the elections, which occurred a few minutes after the start. California In the second conservative primary debate, Trump decided not to run for a second term.

Trump indicated that Republican candidates wanted to be part of the government. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

The former president clearly admitted that, in fact, his televised event was “competing” with the debate aired on the television channel. FoxNews.

In the past, Republicans have defended him A decision not to participate in the Republican Party debates Because of his advantage over other candidates in the election. According to an average survey produced by the website FiveThirtyEight, the former president leads the race with 51% of voting intentions.

Trump repeated some of his favorite slogans during his speech in Michigan, which coincided with a strike by the United Automobile Workers (UAW) affecting three of America’s biggest companies: General Motors, Ford and Stellandis. Allegation of corruption Central government Or your achievements Management in the field of international trade.

The former president went so far as to repeat his implicit comments that there was electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost against incumbent President Joe Biden, precisely because he was embroiled in two criminal cases. Changes the result of the election.

Although Trump did not attend the second Republican debate, his name was the star of the candidates’ debates. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

However, his main message was against the Biden administration’s subsidies for the production of electric vehicles, which, in his opinion, were “too expensive” and “not enough”.

Trump hasn’t made it clear whether he supports a strike in the sector, but he does Criticized all three car companies A decision he warned would move auto manufacturing outside the U.S. to bend to the administration’s whims.

However, he did not mention that gasoline and diesel vehicles account for about 30% of all pollutant gas emissions from the energy sector, which are already the most polluting in the country, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA, in English).

America is the second most polluting country in the world after China.

(with information from EFE)