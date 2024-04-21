Tremors in the US today, April 21 – Time, magnitude and epicenter of the last earthquake via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

The United States is one of the countries in the world that records both high and low magnitude earthquakes due to its location on the most active faults found in California, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. The USGS considers the risk to be highest along the West Coast, the mountains, and parts of the Midwest and East. With this context, I present to you Earthquake on Sunday, April 21With its exact time, place and center, based on the most recent updates United States Geological Survey (USGS, its summary in English).

He USGS (United States Geological Survey) States with Statistically High Seismic Events: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Through its interactive map Recent earthquakes, Available on its official website, You can find recorded earthquakes in Uncle Sam's country and other parts of the world.

Tremors in the United States today, April 21, via USGS

Follow the latest earthquakes recorded in the United States today, Sunday, April 21, 2024 live and find out how to prepare for an earthquake.

Shocking facts The last earthquake in America Local date and time 2024-04-21 11:16:58 (UTC-05:00) Size 2.7 Latitude and Longitude 37.822°N 112.900°W centerpiece 3 km northeast (NE) of Uchi, Utah depth 5.8 km fountain United States Geological Survey (USGS)

M 2.8 | 17 km northeast (NE) of Atka, Alaska | 2024-04-21 05:16:47 (UTC-05:00)

M 2.5 | 41 km east (E) of Signik, Alaska | 2024-04-21 04:50:06 (UTC-05:00)

M 4.2 | 129 km west-northwest (WNW) of False Pass, Alaska | 2024-04-21 02:23:49 (UTC-05:00)

M 2.7 | 22 km west-southwest (WSW) of Clear, Alaska | 2024-04-21 01:54:06 (UTC-05:00)

Which states in the US are prone to tremors?

States like Texas, California, Alaska, Utah, Virgin Islands, Hawaii are prone to tremors because they are located near one of the country's major geological faults, the San Andreas Fault.

How to Protect Yourself in an Earthquake in America

Follow these tips on how to protect yourself during an earthquake in the United States:

Drop and cover. This is the best way to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. If you are inside, get on the floor immediately, get under a sturdy table or desk, and cover your head and neck with your hands. If there is no table or desk nearby, position yourself under an interior wall or next to low furniture. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.

During an earthquake, windows and doors break and glass and other debris fly. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible. If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees and power lines. Stay away from anything that could fall on you or hurt you.

If you go by car, park on the side of the road. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.

If you are in a crowded place, such as a shopping center or stadium, stay calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don't try to run or push your way through the crowd.

After the earthquake, check for injuries and help those in need. Do not use elevators or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

