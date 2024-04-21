April 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Money flies, helicopters don't

Money flies, helicopters don't

Winston Hale April 21, 2024 2 min read

Armando Info: Money flies, helicopters don't

A month ago, after a judicial process that lasted nearly two years, the plane was claimed in Argentina and ended up in the United States by Transporte Aerocargo del Sur (Emtrasur), a subsidiary of state-owned Conviasa.

Roberto Denis || Armando. Information

“They have taken away the color of the flag, they have hidden his name, they have destroyed the name of Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi, they have destroyed the name of Emtrasur, and then they have dismembered him and cut him into pieces,” Nicolás Maduro fumed on February 29. , in a televised broadcast from the Botanical Gardens of Caracas, confirmed the removal of the device.

Maduro's swift statement contrasts with his government's silence on the fate of three military Sikorsky AS-61D helicopters sent for overseas maintenance since 2014.

On March 7 of that year, the Ministry of Defense hired Aeronet Consulting Corp., a company registered in the state of Florida, USA, for major maintenance of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Sedefanb)'s concentrated service of goods and services. In three planes. There was no news of them after that.

But Armando.info was able to review a “conclusive audit report” from the Comptroller General of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Congefanb), which shows the responsibilities of senior officials of the Bolivarian Army and Air Force to the detriment of the country. Funding for national development payments was provided for $17 million, 75% of the contract, with no compensation to the Venezuelan government.

“Five years have passed since Aeronet Consulting Corp. failed to pay 50% of the contract advance ($9,355,500) and 20% of the special advance ($3,742,200) plus additional fees of four million dollars. Funds with sufficient support to guarantee the acquisition or repair of the commercial concessions that are the subject of the aforementioned agreement. Technically proven,” concluded the 34-page document dated June 20, 2019. Keys.

See also  A second US submarine arrives in South Korea amid tensions with Pyongyang

And to make matters worse: even today the helicopters have not returned to Venezuela, despite an investigation by the military controller, and it is not even known if they have at least been repaired or reconditioned.

More details at Armando. Information

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Who is Alejandro Cáceres, the Colombian who left North Korea without internet?

April 21, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Homeless people built a house next to a Los Angeles freeway

April 20, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

A Colombian national has been murdered while washing his clothes in the United States

April 20, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the Pumas and America match (2-1). Objectives

April 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

What is behind Gustavo Petro's double game with the Venezuelan elections?

April 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Money flies, helicopters don't

April 21, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Take a breath before you find out how much a Chase bank teller in Orlando makes

April 21, 2024 Zera Pearson