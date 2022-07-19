July 19, 2022

‘To recover from a 12-year drought, it is not enough to have a normal year, not even two’

Zera Pearson July 19, 2022 4 min read

The astonishment caused the numerous rainfalls that were recorded during this season in the central region of the country. Compared to previous years, This winter has been relatively rainy Especially in the context of the massive drought that has been going on since 2008.

At the same time, Europe is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave that has already left At least 500 dead in Spain, France and PortugalIt is an issue that worries citizens in the face of the change of season and the obvious climatic shifts in the past decade.

