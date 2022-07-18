Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature. They are places to gather with friends and family, places to celebrate life’s special moments, places to rest and heal, places to connect us with essential community services, and much more.

Since 1985, the United States has celebrated July as the country’s official Garden and Recreation Month. Created by National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA), the month serves to highlight the impact parks and recreation have on our community.

Following this year’s theme, “Rise Up for Parks and Recreation”, Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism It celebrates Parks and Recreation Month by highlighting all the ways our communities are stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. We are committed to “Upgrading” for inclusion, environmental resilience, physical health, mental wellness, access to play, and our community.

Here are a few ways we hope you’ll rise up and join us this month and all year long. There is something for everyone!

Rise for inclusion

At Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, we are committed to creating a community of choice for all residents with equal access to programs, classes, campgrounds, and activities. From night drawing to zumba and modified water programs, you can check out some of our modified programs over here .

Harbor Drive Wellness Park which opened earlier this year, is the first exclusive wellness park in the county’s Occoquan area, providing residents with world class fitness equipment available to people of all ages and physical abilities.

George Hellwig Memorial Park It provides a family atmosphere for visitors of all ages and leisure interests. The park also includes Miracle Field, which is designed for people with disabilities.

This summer, the Prince William Parks Foundation Launched the pilot scholarship program Calculate it on me. The scholarships were available to eligible families residing in Prince William County and 103 unique scholarships were awarded. The pilot program offered scholarships to cover the cost of one week of programming in the 2022 Summer Camp Guide.

Advancing for Environmental Resilience

Did you know that parks are cooler than surrounding cities and that parks contribute to the overall cooling of urban areas? In other words, parks make our cities more comfortable in the summer. We encourage you to go out and explore one of the many Gardens And the outdoor tracks also natural programs this summer.

our beautiful Nebisco Creek Boardwalk It’s the perfect place to get some fresh air and go for a walk. For children, we have flag in the garden It’s a great way for kids to get outside while they learn.

While you’re enjoying the outdoors, don’t forget to dispose of your trash properly and “Keep it litter free at PWC”. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is a proud community partner of Do not leave the tracking center outdoor ethic. The mission of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is to provide innovative education, skills, and research to help people care about the outdoors.

Rise in physical and mental health and access to the game

Living near parks and other recreational facilities is consistently associated with higher levels of physical activity for both adults and youth. Additionally, parks provide a connection to nature, which studies show relieve stress, strengthen personal relationships, and improve mental health.

Our goal at Prince William County is to connect all members of the community to programs and services that advance health equity, improve their health outcomes, and enhance their quality of life. click here For more information about our fitness services and facilities.

For children, there are endless opportunities to play, learn, exercise and get fit. Verify Entertainment Magazine s summer camp guide To find something that suits your interests.

Stand up for our community

Provincial parks and community centers Prince William County is a true community center and offers various services such as sports fields, tracks, pavilions, swimming pools, marinas and much more along with recreational programs. The park system of more than 4,400 acres consists of 81 properties and more than 60 miles of trails for you to enjoy.

We encourage you to explore all that Prince William County’s parks and gardens have to offer, not just this month, but all year long.