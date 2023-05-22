May 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is what the Twitter killer that Instagram is preparing looks like

Roger Rehbein May 23, 2023 2 min read

With the code names of P92 and Barcelona, instagram He is preparing to release the app that intends to assassinate Twitter and keep all the discontent of Elon Musk’s social network at bay.

This Instagram plugin will be released in June or July and will be a text service where you can share multimedia content.

Instagram users will use the same username and will have the same followers on the new text-based social network. If it is a verified account, it will also be verified on the new platform. Even the accounts that you have blocked on Instagram will also be banned on this new platform.

Also shared by Bloomberg, Wthe operation The P92 relies on the ability to send text messages of up to 500 characters, as well as the ability to include images, links, and short videos of up to five minutes in length. The basic idea of ​​this social network, according to Meta, is that it is an “Instagram for your thoughts and ideas.”

The first leaked photos were shared by Lia Haberman, a digital media marketing expert, at the your swing And on Twitter. In the image, we can see that the aspect of this platform will be similar to the core of Twitter, with an extension timetable Shows posts and the ability to respond to them and make text conversations with your followers.

Publisher recommendations




See also  Scientists explain the strange image of a "bear" on Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Apple prohibits its employees from using ChatGPT for work

May 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Bad Bunny joins Pepsi this ‘summer’

May 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

How to download WhatsApp Plus 2023? Install the new version for free on Android | United States | Peru | Mexico | Directions | uses

May 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

This is what the Twitter killer that Instagram is preparing looks like

May 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Kongland Treatment Center in Elizabeth Silverio closed for violation of Health Ordinance 42-01” | daily listening

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Miami mayor is considering a run for president

May 23, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson