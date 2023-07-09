This is what construction workers earn in California

Construction work is one of them Careers Most requested in the United States. According to the June employment report, shared by the Labor Department, employment in the construction sector continued its upward trend in June. The economy added 209,000 nonfarm jobs, with gains in government, health care and welfare, and construction.

according to him Professional employment and wages report From the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), California is one of the states with the highest level of employment for construction workers. We explain how much they earn per hour and per year in the state.

What does a construction worker do?

Include the duties of a construction worker Perform tasks involving physical labor on construction sites. These workers may operate hand and power tools of all types, including jackhammers, earth presses, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, measuring and surveying equipment, and a variety of other equipment and tools.

In addition, they may clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, place reinforcements to support the sides of the excavations, erect scaffolding, and remove debris and debris. Helpers in the construction trade are also included in this category.

How much do construction workers earn in California?

according to him Professional employment and wages report from BLS, The average annual wage for a construction worker in California is approximately $56,210, while the average hourly wage is $27.03.

at the national level, according to him Professional Employment Report And wages from the BLS, the average annual wage for a construction worker in the United States is $46,350, While the average hourly wage is $22.29.

According to BLS data, The median wage for construction workers is $40,750 per year and $19.59 per hour. Median wage is the 50th percentile estimate of wage: 50% of workers earn less than average and 50% of workers earn more than average.

The bottom 10% of construction workers earn about $14.28 an hour or $29,700 a year. On the other side, The top 10% earn $34.82 an hour or $72,430 a year.