July 24th is Neb Buckel’s birthday president from El Salvador And one of the leaders who raised the most controversy after several measures that were implemented in his administration, as well as the decision to participate again in the presidential elections for his country.

In June, the Nuevas Ideas party announced it on social media Bukele registered as a candidate for re-election For the elections of February 3, 2024. According to a survey conducted by the international consulting company TResearch On a national level, at least 90% of Salvadorans would support President Neb Bukele if he decided to run for re-election.

According to the company, 90.1% would vote for the incumbent presidentwhile 9.2% would not.

Meet Neb Bukele, President of El Salvador

Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez was born on July 24, 1981 in San Salvador. according to Electronic portal of the presidency of El SalvadorHe is the son of Olga Ortiz de Bukele and Armando Bukele Catan, who was an important figure in the business and political life of El Salvador.

Commissioner He is married to Gabriela Rodriguez de Bukelewhom he married in December 2014. On August 15, 2019, Nécib Bukele and Gabriela De Bukele became the parents of Leila.

Bukele went to Central American University, where he studied law, but abandoned his studies to establish his first company. Yamaha Motors owned El Salvador for a while.

Najib started his political career as the mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlana municipality in the province of La Libertad, in May 2012. In 2015, Bukele became the mayor of San Salvador, They both compete with the FMLN, from which he was expelled in 2017.

After this expulsion, Bukele decided to run for the presidency of El Salvador. He joined the center-right party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional, with which he joined He won the presidential elections in 2019.

This is the fortune of the President of El Salvador, Neb Bukele

It is important to point out that there is no updated and accurate information about Bukele’s wealth or heritage. Place Celebrity net worth It is believed that the Salvadoran president has Net worth is $2 million.

On the other hand, an article by bloomberg The publication in April 2022, on the assets announced by the presidents of Latin America, indicates this Total assets $2,548,967 dollarsAccording to the certificate of assets that he submitted from the Transparency Portal of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador. This makes him the third richest president in Latin America.

As for their income, it is generated from their personal business. According to the Government of El Salvador’s Transparency Portal, updated as of November 8, 2021, The president’s monthly salary is $3,467.43, plus $1,714.29 for acting expenses, for a total of $5,181.72.