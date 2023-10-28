This is how we do it

Artificial Intelligence is slowly expanding and WhatsApp has just implemented an amazing function: creating personalized stickers using AI.

Create your own stickers thanks to WhatsApp AI

Meta announced that artificial intelligence will be present in many of its applications and that WhatsApp will be one of them. One of these AI functions has officially arrived on WhatsApp. You can Create fully personalized stickers by simply describing them to the AI ​​and sending them via WhatsApp Easily.

AI will come to WhatsApp in three different ways depending on The company announced. The first one is now starting to become available: the ability to create labels using AI, but we have three other interesting applications:

– Now you can create a custom sticker that represents the perfect idea or idea for your conversation. Artificial Intelligence Talks – Using the Meta’s AI, you can ask any question to learn more about topics of interest or try to resolve a debate in the group chat, including getting the perspective of several Meta-created characters who respond in interesting ways.

– Using the Meta’s AI, you can ask any question to learn more about topics of interest or try to resolve a debate in the group chat, including getting the perspective of several Meta-created characters who respond in interesting ways. Generate realistic images– By writing the subject/imagine, AI allows you to create images that represent an idea, place or person.

How to create a WhatsApp sticker using AI

Generative AI is one of the best applications of this technology and one of the functions created by WhatsApp is Create unique and personalized posters using artificial intelligence. You can create these stickers without leaving the app itself.

Enter the WhatsApp application on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Then enter the chat where you want to share the sticker. Click on the stickers icon in the text box. On the right you will see a new icon for creating a sticker. Describe the poster you want to create. Select the created sticker, save it or share it with whoever you want.

You have to know that The function is still in the expansion phase, so not all users have it activated. WhatsApp has not officially announced when it will reach all users, although it is supposed to be within the next few days or weeks.

The next great poster artist is you. Make your own stickers with your own words with AI Stickers ✨ now on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/zvYII2OMEJ -WhatsApp WhatsApp) October 25, 2023

After the major design change that WhatsApp has undergone, this is a very interesting update. the Artificial intelligence offers us many possibilities One of them is to create unique images. We hope that it will soon be available to all users, in addition to the rest of the artificial intelligence applications that WhatsApp plans to launch.