How to activate Halloween mode on WhatsApp?

Halloween is right around the corner and everyone who enjoys the season wants everything they have to go with the celebration. If this is your case, we will give you a very creative idea so that your smartphone will be ready for the big Halloween.

This is Halloween mode, which you can activate in WhatsApp in a very simple way. It’s worth noting that this is not an automatic process, so before you start the tutorial, you should have some of your favorite images from this season on hand.

One of these images must be horizontal and the other must be in PNG format, meaning it must not contain a background.

Healthy and safe this Halloween

Step by step to activate Halloween mode on WhatsApp

The first thing you need to do to activate this mode is to replace the background of WhatsApp conversations. To do this, open the application and go to the three dots at the top right of the screen. Choose the Settings option, then Chats and finally the Background widget.

A default view will appear, click Change and My Pictures. Find the Halloween picture that you prefer to put in the background, and we recommend that it be vertical so that it does not become distorted or interrupted when you choose it as the background of your device.

Once you choose the image you like, click set as wallpaper and that’s it!

The next thing to do is to change the keyboard wallpaper. To do this, you must enter any chat and then click on the text bar. When the keyboard appears, you should select the gear icon located at the top of it. A new window will open where you have to choose the Theme option and then My Themes.

Select the horizontal Halloween image you downloaded and set it to the default keyboard size. When finished, click Next, adjust the brightness and select Done.

Finally, it’s time to customize the app icon. However, to do this, you have to download an app called Nova Launcher which you can find in the App Store. Using it you can customize your home screen.

After installing it, enter the application and look for the WhatsApp icon. Click on it until several options appear. Select “Edit” then click on the logo again and then “Photos”. Select the image you want to place on the icon, which must be in PNG format. Once selected, click Done.

Now you’re in the mood for the season.