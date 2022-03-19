This is how the dangerous “Comicase” drone sent by the United States in support of Ukraine works: it weighs less than 3 kg and fits in the bag | International | News

Government of United States This Wednesday, March 16, a new shipment of weapons to help the Ukrainians was announced. Russia-Ukraine conflict It will run from February 24.

Joe Biden His co-availability, Volodymyr Zhelensky A device called a “switchblade” or “kamikaze drone” is capable of reaching distant targets and then destroying itself.

This is how the terrible “comic” drone works

The drone was manufactured by AeroVironment Inc and has been used by US special forces since 2010 when units were secretly shipped to Afghanistan against the Taliban. Time.

Its length does not exceed 61 cm and its weight is about 2.7 kg, which can be easily carried in a bag.

It consists of a missile tube from which a “comicase” drone emerges, which stays in the air for several minutes, then “dives” into a long-range target and explodes.

Two models are listed on the manufacturer’s website: Switchblade 300 and 600. While the former can fly for 15 minutes and 10 kilometers, the latter can be in the air for 40 minutes and four times the range.

Whether the tank is a shelter, a light vehicle or in a ditch, the device sends accurate images of the surrounding area that guide it to hit its target.

Despite the sophisticated technology, it is relatively inexpensive compared to other systems. According to the specialized company Bloomberg, each unit costs about six thousand dollars.

Sending arms from the United States to Ukraine

Announcing the deployment of weapons to Gelensky’s troops, Biden confirmed that the new package demonstrates “America’s commitment to providing the most advanced systems.” Ukraine”.

In addition to the 100 drones that the Biden administration is sending to the Ukrainians, the $ 800 million aid package includes various air defense systems that are urgently needed to protect the cities.

It has 800 stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 spear missiles; 1,000 lightweight armor-piercing weapons; 6,000 AT-4 portable anti-tank weapons; 100 grenade launchers; 5,000 rifles, 1,000 handguns, 400 machine guns and 400 pistols; More than 20 million ammunitions are small arms, grenades and motors; And 25,000 helmets and bulletproof vests.