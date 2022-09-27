‘Third place could have been better’: Lottery winner laments his luck

Drafting

September 26, 2022

image source, Getty Images

Anup, a driver from Kerala, India, is so overwhelmed with requests for financial assistance that he regrets winning the jackpot in the lottery.

The man won 250 million rupees ($3.06 million) in a state government lottery in mid-September.

But a week later, he posted a video asking strangers to stop harassing him and his family.

“I wish I hadn’t won,” he says. The third prize was better.

Anoop says in the video That you’re thinking of moving to escape overwhelming attention from the audience.

When he won the prize, the state’s largest lottery prize, the man made national headlines.

image source, in explained, Anoop says her family has been moving from their home to escape public attention.

Bought the ticket on September 17th. The day before, he had planned to travel to Malaysia for work, something he was able to do thanks to his son’s savings.

When news of the award broke, her family got a lot of media attention.

“I was so excited when I won,” he says in a recently posted video. There were people and cameras in the house and we were happy.”

But the situation “It quickly got out of hand“Add.

“I can’t leave the house, I can’t go anywhere. My son is sick and I can’t take him to the doctor.”

Anoop, who will receive $1,840,900 after taxes from the government, says people go home every morning.

"All I can tell everyone is that I haven't received any money yet. No one seems to understand my problem, no matter how many times I say it."

Anoop says he and his family They were staying with their relatives to escape attention.

The state government has indicated that it will organize a one-day financial management training program for Anoop to help her use the money wisely.