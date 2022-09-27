September 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

'Third place could have been better': Lottery winner laments his luck

‘Third place could have been better’: Lottery winner laments his luck

Phyllis Ward September 27, 2022 2 min read
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

Anup, a driver from Kerala, India, is so overwhelmed with requests for financial assistance that he regrets winning the jackpot in the lottery.

The man won 250 million rupees ($3.06 million) in a state government lottery in mid-September.

But a week later, he posted a video asking strangers to stop harassing him and his family.

“I wish I hadn’t won,” he says. The third prize was better.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Abel responds to Margarita after entering an activity “by mistake”

September 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

More than five million Cubans voted in the popular referendum ‘Family Law’ Granma

September 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Archbishop sees no problem with Bukele seeking re-election

September 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Links for calls and tablet support

September 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

kreplak led a meeting with authorities from science faculties

September 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Peru vs Mexico | Why has Miguel Traocco become such a trendy trend after Peru’s defeat to Mexico? | Sports

September 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

‘Third place could have been better’: Lottery winner laments his luck

September 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward