Abel responds to Margarita after entering an activity “by mistake”

Presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel MartinezThis Monday also responded to the candidate Margherita Cedenoafter, after Enter “by mistake” To the political activity carried out by his followers this Sunday.

The mayor of Santiago also told Cedino that the spaces in which he campaigns belong to all members of the opposition Violet Party, and that together they will walk in one direction.

Dear Margarita: My campaign spaces are spaces for all my colleagues and all applicants; Because it’s October 16 together! We will go in one direction. With PLD… we will win! “ Abel wrote on Twitter.

Dear Margarita: My campaign spaces are spaces for all my comrades and all applicants; Because it’s October 16 together! We will go in one direction. With PLD… we will win! – Abel Martinez-Duran (@AbelMartinezD) September 26, 2022

These statements come after the former Vice President of the Republic expressed that It was a “mistake” being in the activity Held in San Juan de la Maguana.

“Today (Sunday) I passed the front of the building Tweet embed in #San Juan And when I greet my comrades, They invited me to come and I happily accepted the thought that it was a party activity“, He said Margherita Cedeno.

He added that he took advantage of coercion to call for participation and unity for the good of the nation. “I have no doubt that as of October 16, we will all be together and hand in hand in the framework of this project which represents the hope of the people and politics with values”He said.

Trick or mistake? Margherita Cedeno at Abel Martinez Activity

The incident was recorded on videotape

in Video shared on social mediaIt could be seen how the former official of the opposition Purple Party, enter the activity which was an association. One of the leaders greets and asks what they are going to discuss, to which the man in a blue shirt and black pants replies: “That gathering belonged to Abel.”.

“Virgin Tagracia, well, excuse me, I didn’t know this gathering belonged to Abel, forgive me, I thought it belonged to the party”He said.