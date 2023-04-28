They will need immigration status documents to work in Florida

Employers of undocumented immigrants in Florida could now face jail time after the state considered SB 1617, which would require all business owners to use the federal E-Verify electronic system to verify their employers’ immigration status.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a key promoter of the measure, though other Republican lawmakers have spoken out against it. As reported Las Americas newspaperThe bill also exempts self-employed workers such as a maid or gardener from working in a private home.

Those who fail to comply with the E-verification check can be fined $1,000 per day of violation and lose their business license or must repay any economic incentive payments to the state.

The move is part of the conditions imposed by SB 1718, a bill that would make it a third-degree felony to drive someone who is in the country illegally.

“Criminal penalties shall be imposed on persons who knowingly and willfully violate, or shall knowingly and in violation of certain provisions relating to the transportation into or into this state, or the concealment, concealment, or protection from detection, or the attempt to locate persons. Those who have illegally entered the United States”, refers to the text of the upcoming law.

Immigrants to the United States

It further states that certain driver’s licenses and permits issued by other states exclusively to unauthorized immigrants are not valid in this state.

The legislation would also put undocumented Hispanic immigrants living and working in that state at risk by increasing the maximum penalty for first violations of certain provisions related to the employment, hiring, recruitment or referral of aliens for private or public employment. .

In addition, Florida officials are asking citizens and residents to report cases of undocumented people working or living secretly with friends, employers or family members.

These criminals face 5 to 15 years in prison for moving an undocumented immigrant or sheltering him from the law at home, at his church or at his community center.