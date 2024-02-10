They record the President of Uruguay relaxing in the street without accompaniments (video)

president of Uruguay, Louis Lacalle PoHe was arrested while relaxing on the street with a friend in a public parking lot.
Lacalle Pou shares a friend and chats quietly with him while passers-by approach to ask for a photo or two.
The photos spread widely due to the nature of the president and the question whether the rest of Latin American presidents could do this.
The President of Uruguay, like any other citizen, shares the street with people alone and unaccompanied. This is something Maduro will never be able to do. Whoever does not do this should not be afraid of it. pic.twitter.com/urFxXSlB5x
-CastoOcando.com (@cocando) February 10, 2024
