February 10, 2024

They record the President of Uruguay relaxing in the street without accompaniments (video)

Phyllis Ward February 10, 2024 1 min read

(From left to right) President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Po, pose for an official photo at the Museum of Tomorrow during the second day of 2018. Mercosur Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 7. 2023.- Mercosur will welcome Bolivia as a full member and sign a trade agreement with Singapore, the first with an Asian country, when it meets at a summit on Thursday in Rio, with the bitter taste of not concluding its negotiations with the group. European Union. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

president of Uruguay, Louis Lacalle PoHe was arrested while relaxing on the street with a friend in a public parking lot.

Lacalle Pou shares a friend and chats quietly with him while passers-by approach to ask for a photo or two.

The photos spread widely due to the nature of the president and the question whether the rest of Latin American presidents could do this.

