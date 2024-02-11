The Maduro regime arrested Venezuelan human rights activist Rocio San Miguel as she attempted to leave the country

The Maduro regime arrested Venezuelan human rights activist Rocio San Miguel when she was trying to leave the country.

Head of the non-governmental organization Citizen surveillance, rosio san miguel, She was arrested on Friday, January 9, by the political police of the Chavez dictatorship as she tried to leave VenezuelaAs part of the investigation into alleged coup plots against the regime Nicolas MaduroThis is what the organization announced supply Through a message on the social network X.

“Rocío San Miguel has been a victim of harassment, persecution and discrimination by the Venezuelan state. His arrest constitutes an extremely serious event that highlights the gradual closing of civic space and the efforts of those who rule to suppress critical voices.

the organization Justice, encounter and forgiveness He also spoke about the arbitrary arrest of San Miguel, and noted that “those close to the activist reported that they did not know her whereabouts more than 24 hours after the arrest occurred.”

The Venezuelan NGO “Provia” confirmed the arrest of Rocio San Miguel.

For his part, the opposition leader's party said Maria Corina MachadoViente Venezuela stressed that with this action, “the regime continues to attack civil society as part of a systematic pattern of human rights violations.”

The arrest of the security expert is linked to investigations conducted by the Venezuelan regime in relation to cases Conspiracy Maduro denounced it on January 15 in presenting his report and narrative in National Assembly.

Due to these events until January 24 36 people were arrested and 22 requests from Chavista justice, according to the prosecutor appointed by Maduro. Tariq William Saab.

Among those accused by the Chavez dictatorship of being linked to these conspiracies was the journalist from information Sebastiana BarraezAn accusation he rejected National College of Journalists (CNP) and they called it “Another serious assault on the right to freedom of expressionFreedom of information and due process.”

The arrest of the security expert is linked to the investigations carried out by the Chavista Court in connection with the conspiracy cases reported by the dictatorship on January 15.

According to this organization, some high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor General's Office and authorities of the judiciary failed to comply with the recommendations or protocols of the court. United nations About refraining from continuing to implement mechanisms that threaten freedom of expression The duty to investigate crimes committed against journalists, trade union leaders, students, politicians and human rights defenders.

he CNP It rejected the attempt to continue criminalizing reporters, journalists, press workers, and human rights defenders human rightswithout knowledge or access to evidence, and without respect for the exercise of the right to defence, the presumption of innocence, and the right to appoint private defenders.

For his part, Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, reported the expulsion of more than 30 soldiers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, implicated in these plots, which included an alleged assassination attempt on Nicolas Maduro.

(Information from Europe Press)