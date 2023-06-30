They make fewer homes in Cuba with subsidies

The housing plan does not meet its annual projections in any Cuban province. The crisis in various aspects related to construction directly affects the expected delivery of homes. The subsidy program is no exception, nor does it add to the numbers estimated during 2023. In Ciego de Ávila, for example, completed homes don’t even come close to covering the residents’ current demands. Let’s keep in mind that the majority of people who receive a benefit for this purpose are at risk. In the so-called pineapple land, the aforementioned program expert, Joel Granados Macías, commented on the topic. “Many of the plans announced for this year are, in fact, subsidies approved in 2018. That means a five-year lag and the need for additional time to comply with them.”

Of the 548 pending subsidies, only 412 are included in this year’s plans and checks. “This calls into question the ability to achieve the set goals,” he told the local newspaper. invader.

Less than 50% of the delivery plan

During the first five months of the current year, only 72 subsidies were achieved, less than 50% of what was initially agreed for that period. What are the main reasons?

The expert explained that there are not enough materials or financial resources for the beneficiaries to carry out the necessary work. This includes hiring construction workers and obtaining the support of local authorities.

Recent data speaks for itself. For example, in 2022 only 196 scholarships were completed. This means only 26% of what was previously drawn. In 2019, 410 were completed, which is a significant difference, which indicates a significant decrease in the effectiveness of the program.

At present, several proposals are being studied to “try” to direct the main strategies of the program in that central province of the country. However, the economic factor is a big hurdle to jump in because about 48 million pesos is needed to support the approved subsidies.